Rotherham man charged with sex attacks on two girls

A Rotherham man has been accused of sex attacks on two girls

Khuram Javed, aged 34, of Faraday Court, Clifton, has been charged with raping a girl over 16, sexual activity with 13-year-old girl, sexual activity with a girl over 16 and arranging or facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

There are two alleged victims.

He was arrested and quizzed as part of a National Crime Agency operation looking at non-familial child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

He has been released on bail until his next hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on July 20.

To date, a total of 26 men have been arrested and eight charged in relation to 24 offences as part of the NCA's investigation, known as Operation Stovewood.

There are currently 73 designated suspects.