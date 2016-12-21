Rotherham footballer helps kick off search for Lottery winners

A Rotherham United footballer has helped kick off a search for two Lottery winners.

Two prizes worth £500,000 and £50,000 remain unclaimed, with deadlines to produce the winning tickets, which were bought in Rotherham, fast approaching.

Millers captain Lee Frecklington and some Rotherham fans paraded replica lottery tickets and winning giant cheques in front of fans at a recent Rotherham game.

The £500,000 top prize is from the Thunderball draw on July 20 when the winning numbers were 23, 25, 33, 36, 37 and the Thunderball was 10.

The £50,000 unclaimed prize is from the special Lotto Medal Draw on 27 August, which was held to thank National Lottery players for the support they gave Team GB through playing the lottery.

This winning code for the prize is GREY 1431 4050.

Andy Carter, from the National Lottery, said: "These are two life-changing sums of money sitting and waiting to be collected by two lucky players who bought their tickets in the Rotherham Metropolitan Council area.

“We’re encouraging all players to check their old Lotto and Thunderball tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

"Try checking in draws, pockets, wallets and in the bottom of handbags - someone out there could literally be carrying around a fortune and not even know it! We have the champagne and big cheques on standby - all we need is the lucky winners to come forward to claim their prizes.”

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning tickets call 0844 338 7551 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk

