Rotherham families wait for body found under rubble to be identified

Families of two Rotherham men killed when a power station collapsed seven months ago face an agonising wait for a body found yesterday to be identified.

A body was found among the wreckage of a collapsed boiler house at Didcot power station, Oxfordshire, yesterday.

It is believed to be one of two Rotherham men missing since the structure collapsed while it was being demolished in February.

The families of demolition workers Ken Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, have been informed.

Thames Valley Police said they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Contractors working at the site have 'paused' the removal of debris so that specialists can remove the body.

A Guard of Honour is to be formed this morning when the body is removed from the site to allow formal identification processes to begin.

The body of a third man, Christopher Huxtable, 34, of Swansea, who had also been missing since the collapse, was found on August 31.