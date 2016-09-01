Rotherham families travel to collapsed power plant after body is recovered

A body found under a collapsed power station, where two Rotherham men were killed, has been removed from the rubble.

Firefighters, police officers and ambulance workers formed a guard of honour in the early hours of this morning as the body was removed from the remains of a boiler house at Didcot power station in Oxfordshire, which collapsed while it was being demolished - killing three workers - in February.

Demolition workers Ken Cresswell, 57 and John Shaw, 61, from Rotherham, along with Chris Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, were buried when the 10-storey structure collapsed.

Relatives of the missing men travelled to the power station after being informed of the discovery of the body, which has not yet been identified.

Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said the last six months had been a 'living hell' for the families of the missing men.

She added: "It is such a relief that one of the missing men has finally been found but we must remember that two more are still missing.

"These last six months have been torture for the relatives. My thoughts and prayers go to the Shaw, Cresswell and Huxtable families.

"We will get your men home and give them the dignified funerals they deserve."