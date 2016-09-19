Rotherham child sex abuse 'victim had gun pointed at her head' and told to keep quiet

A 13-year-old girl had a gun held to her head and told she would be shot if she spoke to police about her sexual abuse at the hands of a group of Asian males in Rotherham, a court heard.

The alleged victim, now aged 27, told police back in 2013 that a man pulled a gun from under his car seat and counted down from three and said he was going to shoot her when she was at the time she was being abused in 2003.

Eight men are on trial over alleged historic child sexual exploitation offences in the town between 1999 and 2003 involving three teenage girls.

The court has previously heard the central complainant spoke to police on two occasions in 2003 about being repeatedly raped, but no prosecutions ever followed.

A new criminal investigation took place after the now-adult woman spoke to police again in 2013.

The jury at Sheffield Crown Court were shown a police tape of the central complainant where she described having a gun pointed at her head.

She said she was in an alleyway where some of the alleged rapes took place round the back of Boots chemist in Rotherham town centre.

She said: "One night a car pulled up and asked me to get in. He drove and we stopped in Clifton Park.

"At first he was just talking to me but he then got more aggressive in how he was speaking and I was frightened.

"He started going on about what had been happening and stuff. Then he reached down from the seat and pulled a gun out pointing it towards my head.

"He said 'If you tell anyone what's been happening' - I'll shoot you in three seconds.

"The gun clicked and he started laughing saying there is nothing in it."

The court heard the unknown driver then gave her a cigarette and took her back to where she was picked up from.

Asked by police what she thought of the incident, the complainant said: "I took it as a sort of warning, like I shouldn't say anything."

The abuse is said to have happened between January and April 2003. Speaking to police about the time period, she said: "My whole world had changed, my relationship with my family and my school stuff had broke down.

"I was from a normal family, I was a good student but I started to wag school and skip lessons. I'd see the Asian lads or the lads would pick me up. That was my whole world."

Sageer Hussain, 30, of Clough Road, Rotherham, denies four rapes and one indecent assault.

Mohammed Whied, 32, of Psalters Lane, Rotherham, denies one count of aiding and abetting rape.

Ishtiaq Khaliq, 33, of Carlisle Street, Rotherham, denies one rape and three indecent assaults.

Waleed Ali, 34, of Canklow Road, Rotherham, denies one rape and one indecent assault.

Asif Ali, 30, of Clough Road, Rotherham, denies one rape.

Masoued Malik, 32, of Bridgewater Way, Rotherham, denies one rape, one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment.

Basharat Hussain, 40, from Goole, denies one indecent assault.

Naeem Rafiq, 33, of Clarenden Road, Rotherham, denies one count of conspiracy to commit indecent assault and one of false imprisonment.

The case continues.

