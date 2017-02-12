Rotherham charity theatre performance descends into chaos as 'disruptive' audience member is escorted out by police

A Rotherham charity theatre performance descended into chaos as a 'disruptive' audience member was escorted from the building by police.

Hundreds of people were packed into the town's Civic Theatre for the Stars! charity night raising money for causes on behalf of Rotherham Council's Lord Mayor.

One audience member told The Star the show turned sour as a woman on the front row started shouting obscenities after the first few acts.

The Star understands the theatre interval had to be brought forward as staff struggled to make the troublesome audience member leave.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were called to the theatre but no arrest was made.

One audience member told The Star the crowd started shouting 'Out! Out! Out!' and praised the theatre staff for their efforts in trying to defuse the situation.

Gloria Atkins, 69, who attended to watch her granddaughter perform said: "I noticed this woman laughing at inappropriate times and some of the younger performers were kept being put off.

"The woman got louder and louder through every act and started swearing. People asked the woman to be quiet but she started shouting and swearing back.

"The Lord Mayor looked shocked and embarrassed. Theatre staff did their best to calm the woman and eventually asked her to leave but she started shouting again.

"There were lots of children performing who worked really hard to prepare for this show and the language was absolutely awful - people left early and I don't blame them.

"The performers and acts were absolutely brilliant and handled the situation amazingly. It's such a shame something like this put a downer on the night."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called about 8.25pm by staff at Rotherham Civic Theatre to reports a 48-year-old woman was being disruptive during the show.

"The woman refused to leave when requested by staff but officers arrived and the woman was escorted from the premises and was taken to her home address."