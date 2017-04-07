Rocking elderly tenants in Barnsley

Elderly tenants from a care home in Barnsley showed their wild side when they were entertained by Rock Choir from South Yorkshire.

The tenants at Cherry Tree Court in Goldthorpe – one of Together Housing’s Extra Care schemes in Barnsley – proved they were not too old to rock and roll.

Rock Choir members from Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster and Sheffield came together to entertain residents, staff, volunteers and their families.

The 30 strong choir sang well known songs such as ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’ alongside rousing renditions of hits such as Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

Kate Threlfall, who was leading the choir, said the group was delighted to have been invited and added: “Rock Choir are the UK’s most popular contemporary amateur choir and we have performed at the NEC in Birmingham and the O2 Arena as well as locally at Christmas Lights events and summer fetes so it was lovely to get an invitation from the social committee at Cherry Tree Court.”

Tenant May, aged 98, described the singing as “fantastic”, while another tenant, Verna said: “The social committee organise things all the time, which is why it’s great living here, there’s always something going on.”

Group head of Supported Housing for Together Housing Group, Sue Lewis, said that the social benefits of Extra Care housing is a huge part of its success.

She added: “Tenants have their own home, their own front door, with the care and support they need to keep independent but, as it’s so important that life in later years is still full of fun, plenty of enjoyment and laughter too.”.