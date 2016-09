A robbery victim is still critically ill after she was attacked in a shop in Rotherham two weeks ago.

The 64-year-old suffered a head injury during the incident in Wellgate News, Wellgate, Rotherham, on Thursday, September 1.

She remains in hospital today in a critical but stable condition.

Paul Storm Blueitt, 36, of Cambridge Crescent, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder and robbery.