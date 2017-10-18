Robbers used knife and screwdriver in raids in Sheffield

Two robbers are wanted by the police in Sheffield over raids in which they threatened their victims with a knife and screwdriver.
Both offences were committed within 15 minutes of each other in the early hours of this morning.
In the first raid, at 1.30am, a man broke into a house in Kyle Crescent, Southey Green, and used a large kitchen knife to threatened the occupant before fleeing with cash.
At 1.45am a man armed with a screwdriver threatened the occupants of a house in Deerlands Avenue, Parson Cross, and demanded money.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.
