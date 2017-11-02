Robbers threatened man with gun during test drive in Chesterfield

Robbers threatened a man with a gun during a test drive of his car in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said a 45-year-old man, from Chesterfield, was threatened when he took three other men for a test drive of his black Range Rover Sport he was selling.

The robbers got into the Range Rover in Brockwell Lane, Brockwell, and as they were travelling along Cuttholme Road one of the men pulled out a gun.

Threats were made and the owner of the car managed to get out of the moving vehicle as it approached Ashgate Road and Shaftesbury Avenue.

The Range Rover was then stolen during the incident between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 25.

Detective Constable Russ Garner said: “This was a horrifying ordeal for the victim and we are appealing to the public for any information about the three suspects, or sightings of the black Range Rover."

The robbers were Asian and aged in their late 20s.

One of the men was wearing a cream jumper and was the shortest of the three at about 5ft 6ins tall. He was also clean shaven.

The man driving the Range Rover was around 5ft 11ins tall and had a short beard.

The third man was also around 5ft 11ins tall and was wearing a baseball cap.

DC Garner added: "Do you recall seeing these men in or around Chesterfield on October 25? Perhaps you spotted a black Range Rover or noticed something suspicious? If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please get in touch.

“I’d also like to urge people to be vigilant when selling items online and inviting people who are not known to you, to your address or in this case into your vehicle.

"If possible, arrange visits during daylight hours and always ensure that someone else is at home or knows your whereabouts.”

Anyone with information should call DC Russ Garner on 101, quoting reference 17000462097.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111.