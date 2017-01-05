Robbers threaten shop worker with kitchen knife

Robbers threatened a shop worker with a kitchen knife during a raid in Rotherham.

Two men struck at Martin McColls newsagents in Thomas Street, Swinton, just before 7am yesterday - threatening a shop worker with a red handled kitchen knife.

Demands were made and the robbers escaped cash and some cigarettes before running off towards some fields at the back of Edward Street.

The robber armed with the knife was white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of an average build, in his 30s and spoke with a local accent.

He was wearing a black jumper with the hood up, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers with lighter soles, black gloves and a black hat.

The second man was white, aged in his 30s and was wearing a long sleeved, salmon coloured top.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.