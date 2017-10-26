Robbers smash up Sheffield shop with a hammer during terrifying raid

Have your say

Armed robbers smashed up a shop with a hammer in front of staff and customers during a terrifying raid.

The two men threatened people inside the Co-op store in Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, at 8pm last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The men are believed to have caused damage inside the store and to the till, before they left the scene.

"Nobody is thought to have been injured and a quantity of cigarettes were taken during the incident.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 970 of 25 October 2017."