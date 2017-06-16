Robber jailed for terrifying raids at house, bookmakers and cashpoint in Sheffield

A robber has been locked up for a decade for a series of terrifying armed raids in which he stabbed one victim and threatened two others with knives.

Byron Dearnley, aged 34, committed three robberies in Arbourthorne, Sheffield, over a three day period.

He robbed a woman at a cashpoint, held up a bookmakers and broke into a house in a desperate bid for cash.

Dearnely, of no fixed abode, who was jailed for 10 years and eight months, pleaded guilty to three robberies and one count of grievous bodily harm.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how on Thursday, March 30 he robbed a woman at a cashpoint in Northern Avenue, threatening her with a knife.

He made off with a small amount of money.

Later that evening, at around 9.45pm, Dearnley robbed a bookmakers in Northern Avenue, again threatening staff with a knife.

He grabbed some cash from the till and ran from the scene.

And in the early hours of Saturday, April 1, Dearnley carried out the final robbery in his crime spree - forcing his way into a house in Errington Crescent and threatening the man inside with two large kitchen knives.

Dearnley stabbed his victim a number of times, causing serious injuries that required hospital treatment, while demanding cash.

He ran from the scene after his victim handed over his wallet.

Officers investigating the robberies spotted Dearnley in Arbourthorne following the house raid and during a search found that he was carrying a retractable knife, a large serrated bread knife and a large kitchen knife.

PC Glen Arrowsmith, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Dearnley carried out these nasty, violent offences using knives to intimidate and frighten members of the public.

“One person was injured as a result of his actions, thankfully they have now recovered but the reality is this could have been a fatal attack.

“The severity of his crimes is reflected in the lengthy sentence he has been given and I hope the local community is reassured by the action taken to get this dangerous individual off the streets and behind bars.”