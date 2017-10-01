Robber brandished knife at taxi driver after stealing his phone in Sheffield

Have your say

A robber brandished a knife at a taxi driver after stealing his phone in Sheffield.

The taxi driver was robbed on Livesey Street, Owlerton, between 6.30am and 7am on Saturday morning.

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said the taxi driver has his phone snatched and then the offender produced a knife to escape.

The team is also investigating several burglaries and thefts reported to them in the last few days.

An iPod was stolen from a vehicle on Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, between 6.30pm on Friday, September 29 and 1.30pm on Saturday.

Two bags containing laptops and a PS3 were stolen from a house in Milden Road, Wadsley, between midnight and 7am on Saturday after thieves gained entry through a front door.

Number plates were stolen from a car in Wadsley Lane, Wadsley, between 6pm on Friday and 9.30am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101.