Over-running roadworks are causing delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning.

The southbound stretch between junction 33 at Catcliffe and 34 at Meadowhall is affected.

The road was closed overnight as part of a resurfacing scheme and for gantry and barrier safety work to be carried out.

Highways England was due to resurface the carriageway between junction 32 at Thurcroft and 33 at Catcliffe between 10pm and 6am but work over-ran this morning.