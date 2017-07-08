Roads around University of Sheffield 'gridlocked' on open day

Drivers are being held up in long traffic jams in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Roads around the University of Sheffield roundabout are backed up, with traffic queuing north along Hanover Way and Upper Hanover Street, and west along Brook Hill and Western Bank.

Roadworks around the university campus have cut the highway down to one lane in either direction heading east-west. The university is also hosting an open day today, bringing extra visitors to the area.

The Cliffhanger festival is also bringing more people into the city centre.

Some drivers reported having been stuck in traffic for up to 50 minutes. Twitter user Nick Hastings described the roads as 'gridlocked'.

The university is advising drivers to use car parks in Rockingham Street and Solly Street.

The area around the university is busy with visitors.

Traffic backing up along Upper Hanover Street.

