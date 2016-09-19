Road sealed off following discovery of body in house in Sheffield

A road was sealed off following the discovery of a body in a house in Sheffield.

Hawksworth Road in Walkley was sealed off last night following the discovery of the body of a 35-year-old man in a house.

Residents from the terraced street said crime scene investigators in protective white suits entered the house.

Firefighters and paramedics were also at the scene.

Neighbours said police officers at the scene were tight lipped over the nature of the incident and worked at the scene until the early hours of today.

They said there was a chemical smell in the air yesterday.

Today, a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman confirmed that a body had been found but said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

She said: "Emergency services were called to a house in Hawksworth Road, Sheffield, at about 8.30pm last night.

"On arrival, officers discovered the body of a 35-year-old man.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

"The man's family have been informed and continue to receive support from officers."