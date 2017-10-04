Road resurfacing work means Sheffield tip will close

Have your say

A Sheffield tip will close for a day so the nearby road can be resurfaced.

People will be unable to use the household waste recycling centre in Longley Avenue West, Shirecliffe, on Tuesday next week.

Work to resurface the road means access will be completely restricted.

Veolia, which runs the site for Sheffield Council, has apologised for any inconvenience and suggested people use tips in Manchester Road, Deepcar, Blackstock Road, Gleadless or Greaves Lane, High Green instead.