Road partially blocked after crash in Sheffield

A road was partially blocked after a crash in Sheffield this morning.
A silver Toyota Aygo and a white Mercedes collided on Occupation Lane, close to the junction with Birley Moor Road, Hackenthorpe, at 10am.
Nobody was hurt in the crash.
