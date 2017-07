A woman has been taken to hospital after a 'four car crash' in Sheffield this morning.

Police were called to Lound Side in Chapeltown at around 11.25am after a reported serious crash between four vehicles.

Crash on Lound Side (s)

Eye-witnesses said that a woman was injured in the crash and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road to deal with the incident and traffic was diverted as a result.

More to follow.

