Have your say

Police have closed a road in Sheffield after a blaze broke out in a fire station.

Sheffield East NHP tweeted at around 4.30pm to warn that police have closed Mansfield Road due to a fire.

They have warned motorists to avoid the area as traffic is building up.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that the fire started in a room at the Mansfield Road Fire Station.

They said that some litter caught fire and the building was now being ventilated.

More to follow.