Have your say

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze in a flat above a shop in Sheffield.

Police have closed Glossop Road after a fire broke out above a shop in a flat at around 1pm.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that two pumps are currently in attendance as well as aerial support.

Buses have been diverted with some terminating at Hallamshire Hospital and unable to serve Broomhill and Ranmoor.

Traffic is also being diverted along Fulwood Road. More to follow.