Rise in TV Licensing fraud emails

Fraudsters are using emails offering fake refunds on the TV Licence to steal bank account details.

The scammers are sending out an email claiming the victim has overpaid for their TV Licence and is due a refund.

The message says that in order for the payment to be issued the target’s bank details need to be updated. It links to a website designed to look like TV Licensing’s genuine site where victims are asked to enter their banking data.

The scam leaves victims open to having their money stolen and items and services bought using their account.

The UK’s fraud reporting centre, Action Fraud, said that it had received several reports of the phising scam in the last week and warned people to be vigilant.

It emphasised that TV Licensing would not contact customers via email regarding refunds and that anyone receiving such a message should not open any attachments or click on any links contained in the email.