Rise in Doncaster council spending

Doncaster has seen a rise in council spending with firms in the town, officials have revealed.

Bosses at Doncaster Council expect the authority to have spent over £108 million with local businesses in 2016/17 – a rise of £27m since 2013/14.

It represents 68 per cent of all council spending.

Despite reduced council budgets the amount of work awarded to firms in the borough has increased by more than £27m since 2013/14.

Mayor Ros Jones said: “I was determined Doncaster firms could bid for suitable contracts and by understanding what is involved in the procurement process have every opportunity to win work.

“We have put on workshops, organised events and provided support for business owners so they understand the rules, can find available contracts and know how to prepare their tender bids.

“This work is certainly paying off with the amount of work being won by local firms increasing by a staggering 34 per cent in the last four years.

“When I became Mayor back in 2013 the council spent more money with firms located outside the borough so I am obviously delighted this position has been turned on its head. The vast majority of work now goes to local firms, which supports the local economy and helps stimulate jobs and growth. I am committed to continuing our efforts to support local business where ever we can.”

Doncaster Council’s procurement team has trained about 130 businesses on how to do business with the public sector and procurement rules have been changed to include local suppliers.

The council’s procurement team will be at Mexborough Business Centre on the Wednesday, February 8 from 9.30am to 3.30pm for a supplier engagement event and on Stand 91 at Business Showcase 2017 at Doncaster Racecourse, Thursday, February 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, said the Chamber encouraged partners to ‘Buy Doncaster’ and was delighted with the local spending figure.