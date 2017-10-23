Rio Ferdinand made a prediction about Chris Wilder and Sheffield United fans aren't happy

Have your say

Sheffield United fans have a special place in their heart for Chris Wilder and it's not difficult to see why.

The former Blades ballboy used to watch the his beloved side from the terraces as a youngster before pulling on the jersey himself.

Since then, Wilder has taken over the reigns at Bramall Lane and guided his club back to the Championship in stunning fashion last season.

Wilder's heroics this season, masterminding a victory over fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday with United currently sitting third in the Championship, has not gone unnoticed.

After a dismal run of results, Everton manager Ronald Koeman was shown the door by his bosses and there are already some standout favourites to replace him.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the name on most people's lips at this early stage and former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes this will start an unwanted managerial merry-go-round for Blades fans.

He tweeted: "Koeman Gone... #EFC fans, who would you appoint?! I'm predicting... Sean Dyche to Everton & Chris Wilder to Burnley? Discuss....."

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Ferdinand's prediction did not go down too well with many Blades fans.

Connor Carter tweeted: "Don’t know if Chris Wilder would leave Sheffield United tbh."

Neil Peter‏ tweeted: "I don't think Chris Wilder is about to take such a step backwards."

BL tweeted: "Lazy prediction.He wouldn't leave even if they approached him.He's the best ENG manager going tho so elite clubs can't be blamed for trying"