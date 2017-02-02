Ringing endorsement for new housing complex in Shiregreen

A bright new housing scheme in Shiregreen has been given a ringing endorsement by Sheffield MP Gill Furniss.

The MP for Brightside and Hillsborough recently visited the 46-unit over 55s complex, that has been completed by leading housing and care provider, Sanctuary Group.

Built on the site of the former Woolley Wood School by Sanctuary’s appointed contractor, Keepmoat, and designed by Brewster Bye Architects, the £7 million development is located between Sycamore House Road and Keppel Place in Shiregreen.

The scheme was part-funded by the Homes and Communities agency, Sycamore Heights, and it offers a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments for rent, including four with wheelchair access.

MP Gill Furniss said: “Having visited the development last year when it was still effectively under construction, it has been wonderful for me to come back and see it completed and with people actually living here.

“Sycamore Heights has done so much for the local area, not only providing much-needed accommodation for older people but also offering a number of employment opportunities, both during its construction and now that it’s open.”

Sanctuary’s director of neighbourhoods, Colleen Eccles, added: “We were delighted to give MP Gill Furniss a tour of the scheme and introduce her to some of the residents.

“We are very proud of Sycamore Heights. It has provided much-needed new homes for local people in Shiregreen and we are pleased the residents are enjoying their new homes.”