Rider hurt when Ducati smashed into car in Sheffield

A motorcyclist broke a leg in a collision in Sheffield, and police want witnesses to the accident to come forward.

The rider was injured in the accident on Thursday at about 4.30pm.

The red Ducati motorcycle they were riding hit a white Mercedes A180 on Cricket Inn Road, near the Belle Vue pub.

The motorcyclist was hospitalised after the accident.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 701 September 28.