'Reyt good' - Here’s all you need to know about a new app for Sheffield emoji-stickers

The Sheffmoji app has been released today, giving users 100 Sheffield-themed emoji-stickers.

From a Henderson’s Relish bottle to a cup of tea and the Arts Tower to the Peace Gardens, the app allows users to send friends familiar sights from across the city.

Sheffmojis with phrases include tha knows, nesh, mardy bum, reyt good and nowt

The illustrator who created each image grew up in Sheffield.

Jonny Wan most enjoyed designing the Sheffmoji phrases such as “tha knows”, “nesh”, “mardy bum”, “reyt good” and “nowt”.

He said these colloquialisms are “what gives Sheffield its natural Northern charm and a sense of collectiveness.”

He thinks the emoji-stickers could inspire users to explore the city.

The Abbeydale Picture House is one of the familiar sights the app features

“I hope that when people get a hold of them they take time to question and ponder about places they've never been to and make the effort to visit.”

Sheffield FC, whose badge and kits are now Sheffmojis, said: “As The World's First Football Club we are delighted to be part of such an exciting project highlighting Sheffield's unique history and culture.”

The Sheffmojis can be used on iMessage, WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook.

Phones may be charged for an MMS picture message if the image is sent by SMS - for example, if there is no internet connection and an iMessage defaults to a normal text.

Promotional poster from Fanmoji, the UK start-up behind the Sheffmoji app

Tim Webber, the founder of Fanmoji, said: “The purpose of Sheffmoji is to give people a cool, highly visual way to communicate. Something’s that not only fun, but also creates a sense of pride, is relevant to their everyday lives and is pretty useful!"

Sheffmoji is available for £0.79 from the App Store for iPhones and Google Play for Android devices.