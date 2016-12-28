Reward offered for safe return of missing dog in Sheffield

A reward has been issued for the safe return of a beloved family pet, which went missing over Christmas.

The £500 reward has been offered by owner Ella Gibson, aged 26, after her 10-month-old French bulldog, Bully, escaped from her garden on Doe Royd Crescent, Parson Cross.

Bully the French bulldog

She let Bully and her other dog, Marnie, out into her garden but they escaped through a broken fence panel three days before Christmas.

Marnie was found shortly afterwards but Bully is reported to have been seen getting into a car.

Bully, who is grey in colour, is described as being nervous.

He has a small patch of white on his chest and scarring on his back leg from a recent operation.

Bully the French bulldog

Ella said: "There is a £500 reward for anyone who returns our little baby.

"He is missed so much.

"It's been the hardest time of our lives as a family. We couldn't even celebrate Christmas joyfully. Our three-year-old little boy said to me two days before Christmas Day that he didn't want his present for Christmas, he just wants his Bully boy back.

"If you have our little man do the right thing and bring him home where he belongs.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking."

The disappearance has been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

Call 07713332429.