Reward offered for safe return of Barnsley dogs

A 'substantial' reward is being offered for the safe return of two dogs missing from their home in Barnsley.

Zala and Zeus went missing from a garden on Rockley View, Barnsley, three days before Christmas.

Zala

Zala is a six-year-old Husky and Zeus is a three-year-old white German Shepherd.

Owner Jacqui Millson, 53, said the dogs disappeared while she was at a doctor's appointment.

When she returned she found the latch on the gate up and both dogs gone.

Jacqui said: "It's so quiet, we don't know what to do without them.

"Our other dogs are missing them so much."

Anyone with information should call Jacqui on 07961074802.