“Revolving door” offender is put behind bars for the ninth time

An offender who has repeatedly failed to co-operate with the probation service has been put behind bars for the ninth time.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 5 how Martin Powell, 36, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to attend with a probation officer in June which added up to the ninth breach of his original post-sentence supervision.

District Judge Andrew Davison said he had explained the situation to Powell and the probation service was helping to find accommodation but the defendant was not complying because he was failing to keep appointments.

The court heard how Powell had originally been sentenced to 28 days’ imprisonment in October, 2016, for failing to comply with notification requirements under the Sex Offenders Act.

Following his release, he has repeatedly breached the terms of his post-sentence supervision which expires in November by failing to keep appointments and he has been put back behind bars a further eight times with 14 and seven day sentences. Powell formerly of Devon Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, admitted failing to keep in touch with supervising officer during his latest breach around June 29.

District Judge Davison sentenced Powell to 14 days of custody and warned he will continue to be part of a “revolving door” system unless he co-operated. Denny Lau, defending, said Powell has struggled because he thinks it is not safe to come back to Chesterfield and visit the probation service.

District Judge Davison said: “This is a well thought-out piece of legislation but there are always casualties.”