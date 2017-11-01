Review of experiences of Hillsborough disaster families to be published

A review of the experiences of families of Hillsborough Disaster victims is to be published today.

Former Bishop of Liverpool, James Jones, was asked by the Home Office to write the report following the conclusion of inquests into the deaths of 96 Liverpool FC fans in a crush at Hillsborough football stadium, Sheffield, in 1989.

His findings are expected to be published at 11.30am today.

The inquests, which concluded in April last year, found that victims were unlawfully killed and errors by South Yorkshire Police and the ambulance service contributed to their deaths.

Then Home Secretary, Theresa May, commissioned Bishop Jones to write the report so the Government could 'understand and learn' from the experiences of the families.

Families campaigned for over two decades for the truth over the disaster to be made public.

Speaking in Parliament, she said: "This report will be published in due course to ensure that the full perspective of those most affected by the Hillsborough disaster is not lost."

Bishop Jones, 69, chaired the Hillsborough Independent Panel, which oversaw the release of thousands of documents held by organisations, including South Yorkshire Police, relating to the disaster.