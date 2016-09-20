REVIEW: Good old-fashioned fun in the sun!

With Autumn fast approaching, we decided to make the most of the summer’s last embers with a picnic at Cawthorne Park.

We invited some friends, packed a picnic and blanket, a ball, slathered our little ones in suncream and enjoyed a lazy Sunday afternoon of good old-fashioned fun.

It didn’t cost us a penny - apart from a round of ice creams - and it was lovely to let the kids run free on the grass, flat and green as far as we could see in all directions. Once the picnic was eaten, we took our leftover sandwiches down to the lake at the bottom of the park and the kids loved feeding the ducks. Follow our lead and squeeze in one last perfect picnic.