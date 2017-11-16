REVIEW: Dizzying delights of Disney on Ice 2017...

Immy actually squeals in delight as she runs into Minnie Mouse’s arms, and the two of them squeeze one another like old friends.

Next my little three-year-old turns her attention to Mickey who is also rewarded with a big bear hug, before the three of them turn and smile for the camera.

Disney On Ice review

We’re at the Fly DSA Arena for the opening night of Disney On Ice’s 2017 newest spectacular, Passport To Adventure - and the atmosphere in the Arena Club is electric! We’ve been lucky enough to squeeze in for a quick meet and greet with some of the cast before we take our seats for the show, which is fast becoming one of our favourite festive traditions. As the house lights drop, the huge arena is aglow with twinkling wands and tiaras and thousands of little voices, belonging to tiny Annas, Elsas, Cinderellas, Buzz Lighyears, cheer in eager anticipation.

This year Disney On Ice presents Passport to Adventure, and we join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy on a journey across the globe, to meet up with old friends from very corner of the earth. First on the itinerary is a visit to the African Pride Lands where we catch up with Simba and friends. We see the little Lion Prince, and his best friend Nala, grow from being young cubs, running around playing together - in I Just Can’t Wait To Be King - to adults exploring their feelings for one another in the classic Can You Feel The Love Tonight? The jumps, lifts and incredible iconic head-banger were a real treat, as was Timon and Pumbas’s fantastic rendition of Hakuna Matata.

The next stop was London, where we met the Darling family, before flying off to Neverland for a bout of swashbuckling adventure with Peter Pan. Everybody was delighted as Tinkerbell’s pixie dust saw the cast fly high over the arena floor, and cheered loudly when, at the end, Captain Hook was engulfed in an enormous crocodile’s grin.

After a short interval, we began the voyage to Ariel’s underwater kingdom for one of my personal favourite numbers, Under The Sea, which saw a whole host of brightly coloured sea creatures take to the ice alongside seahorses, starfish and the fantastic Sebastian and Flounder. The haunting moment Ursula steals Ariel’s voice was beautifully done, and despite a few shrieks from nearby children when a giant inflatable Ursula appeared (Imogen scrambled into my lap!), it wasn’t long before Ariel was reunited with Eric, and the evil sea hag was sent back to where she came from. Bwah ha ha!

The show ended with a terrific visit to Arendell to see everybody’s favourite Frozen sisters - and Olaf! - locked in a battle of ice and snow - with love the ultimate winner.

A magical evening.