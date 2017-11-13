REVIEW: Billy Bragg at The Leadmill

Billy Bragg

The Leadmill

“Music doesn’t change the world,” says The Bard of Barking. “And I’ve spent 35 years proving that.”

He adds that music, his music, will hopefully inspire others who can change the world. Collectively.

He’s spent 35 years trying to prove that and, as he approaches his 60th birthday, he ain’t going to change.

Bragg is on stage for two hours. He plays for an hour and chats / rants and politicises for the rest.

He admits to channelling too much attention into lengthy Facebook posts and acknowledges the need to turn worldly observations back into songs, a skill on which his career has been built

Cynicism, migration and Trump are the targets of his ire, while EU departure has a song all of it’s own in the irony of Full English Brexit.

For most of the night, Bragg is alone. It’s where he’s most effective, using the stage as a soapbox platform, a kind of musical Speaker’s Corner, to keep hammering the message home.

CJ Hillman, a regular in Bragg’s larger troup of musicians, appears for the occasional song, adding Johnny Marr jangle here and country twang there.

The Milkman of Human Kindness and New England prompt raucous singalongs, with Bragg off mic to let the crowd fill in the blanks.

And young student voices sing along to 1983’s Man In The Iron Mask. Those 35 years have gone in the blink of a ballot.

Andrew Foley