REVEALED: Who won our poll to find Sheffield's best song?

Sheffield Wednesday fans have ensured victory over their Steel City rivals Sheffield United in our online poll to find the city's best song.

The Owls' Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday chant topped our poll to discover the best tune to originate from the city, notching up more than 1,500 votes - comfortably ahead of the Blades' Greasy Chip Butty Song, which garnered nearly 900 votes.

City based rockers The Arctic Monkeys secured third spot in the vote, with Fake Tales of San Francisco, which contains withering put downs such as "He talks of San Francisco, he's from Hunter's Bar" and "You're not from New York City, you're from Rotherham" in its lyrics, chalking up more than 300 votes.

Sheffield ukulele band The Everly Pregnant Brothers made fourth spot with Oyl Int Road, their tribute to the city's famous Hole In The Road to the tune of the Waterboys' Whole Of The Moon while Coles Corner by Richard Hawley was fifth.

Here's the full rundown of Sheffield's best loved songs.

1. Hi Ho Sheffield Wednesday - Sheffield Wednesday fans

2. The Greasy Chip Butty Song - Sheffield United fans

3. Fake Tales Of San Francisco - Arctic Monkeys

4. Oyl Int Road - Everly Pregnant Brothers

5. Coles Corner - Richard Hawley

6. Sheffield Sex City - Pulp

7. This Is England - The Clash

8. The Bus To Crookes - The Human League

9. The Sheffield Grinder - Tony Capstick

10. Made In Sheffield - Tony Christie

11. Whippin' Piccadilly - Gomez

12. Sheffield Streets - Amy Allison