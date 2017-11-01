REVEALED: When will Father Christmas open his grotto in the Frenchgate Centre?

Christmas is coming - and the date of the arrival of Santa Claus in Doncaster this year has been revealed.

The Frenchgate Shopping Centre will kick off the Christmas spirit with the launch of its Christmas Spectacular on November 11.

This year’s Santa’s Grotto will allow little ones come face to face with Father Christmas in a magical experience and there will also be free face painting and stilt walkers.

Accompanying Santa will be the White Queen and her servant – the Lion. Photo opportunities with these magical characters. will be available to take home as a memory.

As an early Christmas present, Frenchgate is also offering a sweet treat to anyone who spends £50 or over on gift cards.

Shoppers can chose from a free Thornton’s chocolate character, a seasonal drink from either Starbucks or Costa, or a shake from Shake N Burger.

Karen Staniforth, assistant general manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “The festive season is around the corner and we always strive to make it magical here at Frenchgate.

“We start preparing for Christmas months in advance as it really is the best time of year.

“It is also wonderful that this event is entirely free, meaning our lovely customers get the chance to kick off their Christmas shopping with some amazing entertainment. It’s set to be a fun day out for all!”

Further dates to put in the calendar from Frenchgate is the start of the late-night shopping season.

Starting from Thursday 23 November and running weekly for four weeks, the shopping centre will be open until 8pm for last minute Christmas purchases.

Shoppers will be treated to live music on the 7 December, from local band The Bowker’s, who will be back by popular demand.

In addition, on 9 December the LED ballerinas will be pirouetting into the centre wearing bright white tutus inlaid with sparkling LED lights. The dancers will be taking to the stage and performing a snowflake dance from Tchaikovsky’s Christmas favourite The Nutcracker.

On the evening of 14 December Frenchgate will play host to singer ‘Marina’ who will be performing vintage classical Christmas hits with her unique vintage style.