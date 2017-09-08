REVEALED: When Sheffield Wednesday fans can hope to get their hands on the delayed new replica kits

It is a delay which has angered some Sheffield Wednesday fans - but there is light at the end of the tunnel for Owls supporters over the delayed, new replica kit going on sale.

The club has updated fans today and says the shirts will be on sale at the club shop by "later this month"

A club spokesman said: "We are confident the kits will go on sale later this month.

"Whilst the fans are as frustrated as we are, they have been understanding of the situation after a full and frank explanation was offered at a recent fans’ forum.”

Last week, Wednesday weren't able to sell the shirts at the Owls In The Park event as planned, leaving some supporters fuming.

A statement, released on the club’s official website read: “It is with regret that the club must inform supporters that the anticipated delivery schedule of kits for the end of August/beginning of September has not been met.

“We have been given assurances that the delivery is expected within the month and as soon as we have further information regarding the release date we will announce full details.

“We completely understand fans’ disappointment over this issue and can assure all supporters that those frustrations are shared by the club.

“Your patience is appreciated and we sincerely hope that the situation is resolved in as timely a fashion as possible.”

Wednesday, who decided to cut their ties with Sondico earlier this year and produce their own kit, only unveiled their new strips 72 hours before the Championship season kicked off.

Speaking at the Steering Group meeting last month, chief operating officer Joe Palmer apologised for the delay in the kits.

He confirmed the Owls originally reached an agreement with a “credible” manufacturer only for the planned kit supplier to come back in May and double the prices that were previously agreed. It prompted Wednesday to look elsewhere.

Palmer said: “We had to take a bit of a risk and go back out to the market to see what we could find. We decided we were going to see it through.”