REVEALED: This is when Sheffield's Christmas lights will be switched on

Have your say

It's one of the most highly anticipated events in Sheffield's calendar and now the Christmas light switch-on date has been revealed.

Straight Curves have revealed on their website that the light switch-on will be on Sunday, November 19.

The people of Sheffield gather for the Christmas light switch on - Glenn Ashley

No further details on entertainment on the day or timings have been released but last year's lights were switched on at 5pm in the Peace Gardens.

Silver medal winning trampolinist Bryony Page and X Factor singer Gifty Louise were among the well-known faces who switched on the lights last year.

There were also choirs, street entertainers, Christmas markets, craft activities, television costumed characters and fairground rides among the attractions keeping the thousands of visitors entertained before the main stage show.

Entertainment started on the main stage in the Peace Gardens at 2pm.

The light switch-on will take place three days after the highly-anticipated THOR's tipi bar makes its welcome return to Sheffield city centre, running to New Year's Eve.

Sheffield Christmas Markets will also be returning to the city from Wednesday, November 15, continuing right up until Christmas Eve.