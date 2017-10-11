REVEALED: The popular Sheffield restaurant crowned best Mexican in the north

Have your say

A popular Sheffield restaurant has been honoured with the title of best Mexican restaurant in the north.

Amigos Mexican Kitchen, on London Road, was handed the title at the fourth annual Food Awards England at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel.

Amigos Kitchen - Picture: Dean Atkins

The restaurant boasts an impressive four-star rating on Trip Advisor and is a firm favourite with the nacho enthusiasts.

The Sheffield restaurant said they were 'over the moon' to have won the award.

The awards recognise the success of local professionals and establishments, chosen by members of the publics.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: "We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English food industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

Amigos Kitchen - Picture: Dean Atkins

“These were the fourth annual Food Awards England. They are a true reflection of the talent in the country and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of English food professionals don’t go unnoticed.”

Amigos is owned by Anurag Singh and Khalid Wani with the two owners presented with the award by former Miss UK Rachelle Perez.