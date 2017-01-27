REVEALED: The most romantic proposal spots in the Peak District

The most romantic proposal spots in the Peak District have been revealed by travel experts www.peakcottages.com

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, now is the perfect time to plan the perfect proposal, and what better place to do it than the many picturesque spots across the Peak District.

Ladybower Reservoir

If your partner is a lover of the literary classics a romantic stroll past the setting for Pride and Prejudices famous lake scene at Lyme Hall or a trip to the inspiration of Mr Darcy's home Pemberley, will be the most idyllic spot to propose.

For those who are wanting to propose in a more tranquil and serene setting, the dramatic backdrop of Solomon's Temple and Ladybower Reservoir will be the perfect intimate setting for your proposal.

Peak Cottages have put together a guide of the most romantic spots to propose in the Peak District which also include Ilam Park, Stanage Edge and Bakewell Lovelock Bridge, promising to inspire an unforgettable proposal for that special someone.

James Morris Managing Director said: "Proposing to that special someone is one of the biggest moments in anyone's life, and we know how important it is to find the perfect place to ask the big question.

The Peak District is one of the most beautiful regions in the country, so we thought it would be great to find the most romantic places to pop the question and make it a perfect moment for the two to treasure forever"

You can find the guide here: https://www.peakcottages.com/blog/peak-district-romantic-proposal-spots