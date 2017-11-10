REVEALED: The laws behind when you can and can't set off fireworks - and the punishments

Bonfire Night may have been and gone but that hasn't stopped people in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire from setting off fireworks.

Fireworks displays are a truly divisive topic; some admiring the spectacles while others see them as a nuisance they would rather avoid.

Bonfire Night is one of the few nights a year when residents can expect to hear fireworks in their neighbourhood.

However, some residents have complained that displays are starting earlier and earlier in the year and going on into unsocial hours.

The government have a number of laws over when you can and can't set off fireworks and when people can report these incidents.

Fireworks cannot be set off between 11pm and 7am except for on Bonfire Night when the cut off is midnight.

On New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year the cut off is 1am.

Only adults, people over the age of 18, can buy category 2 and 3 fireworks but category 4 fireworks can only be used by professionals.

You can only buy fireworks (including sparklers) from registered sellers for private use on these dates:

October 15 to November 10, December 26 to December 31 and three days before Diwali and Chinese New Year.

At all other times you can only buy fireworks from licensed shops.

You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to 6 months for selling or using fireworks illegally. You could also get an on-the-spot fine of £90.

Sheffield council have advised people setting off fireworks to inform residential homes and animal homes about displays and ensure they finish at a 'reasonable time'.

For more information on Sheffield Council's rules on fireworks, click here.