REVEALED: The high-street clothing store set for move into giant BHS store in Sheffield

A major fashion chain is set to move into the giant former BHS store on The Moor - in a major boost for shopping in Sheffield city centre.

The Sheffield Telegraph understands a deal is close to being signed with the retailer, which is riding high thanks to a strong online and high street presence.

It is not yet known what, if anything, will happen to the longstanding Next shop on Fargate, the company also has a large store at Meadowhall.

BHS collapsed into administration last year leading to the closure of stores across the country, including The Moor and Meadowhall.

The large unit is opposite the new Light Cinema which includes a large Primark as well as three restaurants: Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Zizzi and Pizza Express. JD Sports is set to move into the other ground floor unit. Four units upstairs remain empty.

In April, the Star revealed that a big company had expressed an interest in the unit which has lain empty since the department store closed last summer.

Richard Eyre, head of city centre management and major events at Sheffield City Council says the city centre is rallying despite the pull of Meadowhall, and Ikea.

