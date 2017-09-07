REVEALED: Sheffield's top coffee shops - is your favourite here? - VIDEO

Bean freaks, brew geeks and the simply curious, take note - Sheffield’s top speciality coffee shops have been revealed.

The North and North Wales Indy Coffee Guide features a string of Sheffield coffee houses - with four of the city's establishments making the list.

Upshot was named as one of Sheffield's best speciality coffee houses.

You won’t find Costa or Starbucks on the list – this is a celebration of local indie businesses who are serving coffee with love and great care.

Including more speciality coffee shops, cosy cafes and indie roasters than ever, the third edition of the book includes features on how to brew filter coffee at home, the best stops to make on your next caffeinated road trip and a spotlight on the north’s speciality coffee pioneers.

Cafes and roasteries are invited into the guide based on meeting strict criteria: roasting or serving speciality grade coffee, providing interesting serve styles in addition to espresso, providing a top quality experience for coffee lovers, and being independently owned.

So where in Sheffield made the cut?

Here's who's in...

Marmadukes Cafe Deli

This beautiful little cafe near the Crucible is a mustvisit for gorging, slurping or just hanging out. Grab a sunny seat out front, nab a nook in the bustling downstairs area with its accompanying hiss of the steam wand, or chill out in the tranquil first floor rooms.

Whichever you choose, you’re set for cracking coffee and a bountiful brunch. Plump for scotch pancakes with vanilla berry compote, oat streusel and ice cream, or classic bacon and maple syrup – and there’s plenty for the savoury-toothed too.

Upshot

Since opening two years ago, Sam Binstead’s Upshot, next to the University of Sheffield, has demonstrated a serious commitment to speciality coffee.

Sourcing from an eclectic mix of international roasters, including Round Hill, Drop, Tim Wendelboe, Bonanza and Coffee Collective, has earned it the reputation of a speciality go-to.

The Depot Eatery

The latest incarnation of the Tamper experience, The Depot Eatery introduces Kiwi coffee cool and artisan bakery thrills to the hiply industrial Kelham Island.

Pared back and funky with hanging plants and a gritty city mural, the cafe – which adjoins The Depot Bakery – is also your go-to for takeaway loaves of chewy sourdough, homemade foccacia and hand crafted patisserie (note: the passion fruit curd stuffed doughnuts are to die for).

Tamper – Westfield Terrace

This is where the Tamper revolution kicked off, when Kiwi couple Jon and Natalie Perry introduced the delights of New Zealand cafe culture to Sheffield. And as anyone who has experienced the scene knows, great coffee is a given. And brunch? It’s practically a constitutional right.

Coffee is at the heart of this operation with single origin beans from Ozone transmogrified into silky flat whites and exceptional espresso, while filter fans are well served with V60, AeroPress and syphon.

Readers can find full write ups and more cracking Northern coffee shops and local roasters in The North & North Wales Independent Coffee Guide.