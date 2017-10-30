REVEALED: Is this the cheapest place to get a roast dinner in Sheffield?

Have your say

For many people, the Sunday roast is the most important meal of the week but it's starting to get more and more expensive.

Luckily for us, Sheffield has just been named as the cheapest place to get a traditional roast dinner.

At £12.20, Sheffield has come out at the top of the table for value with Yorkshire neighbours just behind at £12.50, according to a new survey.

Customers in Britain are now charged an average of £14.28 for the traditional meal with all the trimmings so we're not doing too bad here in Sheffield.

Researchers analysed prices at the top pub chains and afternoon tea venues in each city and region across the UK.

Kirsten Bolton of holiday homes construction firm Willerby, who commissioned the survey, said: “Sundays are starting to get quite expensive.

“In days gone by a roast would set you back around £7, yet today our research shows that people are paying more than £14 on average.”

But, where is the best place to get a roast dinner?

Silversmiths - 111 Arundel Street, Sheffield, S1 2NT - 2 courses for £20 or 3 courses for £25

The Devonshire - 113-117 Devonshire Street, Devonshire Quarter, Sheffield, S3 7SB - £10.50

The Milestone - 84 Green Lane at Ball Street, Kelham Island, Sheffield, S3 8SE - £12.95

The Riverside - 1 Mowbray St, Sheffield S3 8EN - £9.95

The Broadfield - 452 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FR - £10.95 / £12.95 double portion

The Wick at Both Ends - 149-151 West St, Sheffield S1 4EW £7.95

The Beer Engine - 17 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, S11 8FJ - £12

The Lescar - 303 Sharrow Vale Road, Sheffield, S11 8ZF £10