Revealed: How Sheffield pubs, supermarkets and railway station were targeted by charity box thief

A callous thief stole charity boxes from pubs, supermarkets and shops across Sheffield in a seven-week crime spree.

Lee Wragg targeted premises including Sheffield railway station, a petrol station and an Asda store in Walkley.

The 41-year-old has now admitted the offences and is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 27.

Police have now revealed the locations that were targeted by Wragg, who is of no fixed abode, between July 18 and September 5 this year.

The first theft of a charity box took place on July 18 at Ladbrokes on Cross Street, Woodhouse.

The second was at Jet petrol station on August 1, followed by the Asda store on South Road, Walkley two days later.

A further theft took place from Armadillo Storage on West Bar on August 13, followed by the OMG bar on West Street on August 16.

On August 24, Wragg stole charity money being collected by East Midlands Trains staff at Sheffield railway staion and returned three days later to the station’s Burger King where he committed a similar theft.

On August 28, both The Hillsbrough Hotel on Langsett Road and the Tesco on Montgomery Terrace Road were targeted, along with The Doctor’s Orders pub on Glossop Road,

This was followed on August 31 by the theft of a charity box from Beres Pork Sandwich Shop, Pinstone Street,

On September 3, Wragg returned to The Doctor’s Orders to steal another charity box and took one two days later from The Green Room on Devonshire Street before finally being caught by police.

At Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last week, Wragg pleaded guilty to ten counts of theft and two counts of burglary.

The charges relate to the theft of 14 charity boxes from 12 locations across Sheffield, as well as two burglaries in the city.