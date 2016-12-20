REVEALED: Doncaster's best and worst performing primary schools in 2016

As Doncaster is found to be the eighth worst performing authority in the country for primary education, we reveal how each primary school across the borough performed this year.

Figures released by the Department for Education (DfE) this week revealed how only 46 per cent of primary schools in Doncaster achieved the expected standard for reading, writing and maths in 2016.

The league tables ranked Doncaster as the eighth worst place in England for the number of children meeting the expected standard in the country, and the worst performing town or city in Yorkshire.

As of this year, school’s are considered to be under-performing if fewer than 65 per cent of pupils fail to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in these three key areas.

Below is a list of how Doncaster's primary schools performed this year. The figures shown next to each school are the school’s average point score for reading, writing and maths.

Schools are listed alphabetically.

Adwick Primary School - 44%

Arksey Primary School - 50%

Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy - 52%

Armthorpe Southfield Primary School - 45%

Armthorpe Tranmoor Primary School - 46%

Askern Spa Junior School - 35%

Auckley School - 48%

Balby Central Primary School - 37%

Barnburgh Primary School - 55%

Barnby Dun Primary Academy - 68%

Bawtry Mayflower Primary School - 42%

Bentley High Street Primary School - 50%

Bentley New Village Primary School - 25%

Bessacarr Primary School - 72%

Branton St Wilfrid's Church of England - 68%

Canon Popham Church of England (VA) - 41%

Carcroft Primary School - 19%

Carr Lodge Academy - 50%

Castle Academy - 31%

Conisbrough Balby Street Primary - 20%

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy - 43%

Copley Junior School - 71%

Crookesbroom Primary Academy - 76%

Denaby Main Primary Academy Doncaster n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Denaby Main Primary School - 50%

Dunsville Primary School - 47%

Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Edenthorpe Hall Primary School - 41%

Edlington Victoria Primary School - 37%

Hatchell Wood Primary School Doncaster - 40%

Hatfield Sheep Dip Lane Primary School - 46%

Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School - 78%

Hawthorn Primary School - 65%

Hayfield Lane Primary School - 45%

Hexthorpe Primary School - 39%

Highfields Primary Academy - 21%

Hill Top Primary School - 74%

Hillside Academy Doncaster DN12 4DX AC n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Holy Family Catholic Primary School - 46%

Hooton Pagnell All Saints Church - 50%

Intake Primary School - 40%

Kingfisher Primary School - 37%

Kirk Sandall Junior School - 49%

Kirkby Avenue Primary School - 52%

Lakeside Primary School - 33%

Long Toft Primary School - 35%

Mallard Primary School - 36%

Marshland Primary School - 33%

Mexborough Doncaster Road Junior - 30%

Mexborough Highwoods Primary School - 16%

Mexborough St John the Baptist CofE - 39%

Montagu Academy Mexborough S64 9PH - 36%

Morley Place Academy Doncaster DN12 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Morley Place Junior School - 32%

New Pastures Primary School Mexborough n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Norton Junior School - 63%

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic - 67%

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic - 42%

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Primary - 54%

Owston Park Primary - 40%

Park Primary School - 31%

Pheasant Bank Academy - 30%

Plover Primary School - 40%

Richmond Hill Primary Academy - 64%

Rossington St Michael's CofE Primary - 22%

St Alban's Catholic Primary School - 45%

St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary - 38%

St Joseph and St Teresa's Catholic - 45%

St Joseph's School, a Catholic - 54%

St Mary's Catholic Primary School - 50%

St Oswald's CofE Academy - 63%

St Peter's Catholic Primary School - 66%

Sandringham Primary School Doncaster - 58%

Scawsby Rosedale Primary School - 47%

Scawsby Saltersgate Junior School - 78%

Scawthorpe Castle Hills Primary School - 63%

Scawthorpe Sunnyfields Primary School - 55%

Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary School - 38%

Stirling Primary School Doncaster DN1 - 7%

Thorne Brooke Primary School Doncaster - 41%

Thorne Green Top Primary School - 50%

Thorne King Edward Primary School - 47%

Thorne Moorends West Road Primary - 40%

Tickhill Estfeld Primary School - 71%

Tickhill St Mary's Church of England - 92%

Toll Bar Primary School - 71%

Town Field Primary School - 39%

Travis St Lawrence CofE Primary School - 57%

Wadworth Primary School - 45%

Warmsworth Primary School - 85%

Waverley Academy Doncaster DN4 0UB AC n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a

Waverley Primary School - 25%

Willow Academy - 60%

Windhill Primary School - 37%

Woodfield Primary School - 62%

The Woodlands Primary School - 30%

Commenting on the council's efforts to improve primary education standards in the borough, Damian Allen, Director of Learning Opportunity and Skills at Doncaster Council, said: “We have acknowledged we need to continue to improve educational attainment and skills and have put a series of measures in place to help achieve this.

"Reading is a specific area of focus and that is why we developed a Raising Achievement Initiative which is seeing a concentrated effort on reading this academic year to drive through improvement for all pupils across the borough.

“This was an approach we took for writing last year and it paid dividends so we are confident of a similar turnaround for reading. We are on the right track, however we are dealing with a legacy of underachievement in Doncaster, which is why the Council and its partners from across the public and private sector commissioned an independent report by an Education Skills Commission, to build on existing achievements and ensure we continue to improve.”

Pupils across England took new, tougher SATs tests in reading, writing and maths this year, following the introduction of a new primary curriculum.

The move has been fraught with controversy with teachers and school leaders raising a number of concerns, including a lack of information for teachers, the difficulty of the papers, leaks and the unreliability of results.

In total, 665 mainstream primaries in England fell below the Government’s floor standard this year, according to the DfE. School standards minister Nick Gibb said the new curriculum has raised standards, and many schools had responded well to it.