REVEALED: Do you live in one of the most valuable postcodes in Sheffield?

It seems as if it's a postcode lottery to live in one of the most sought after areas of South Yorkshire.

Research from Zoopla has revealed where the ten most expensive postcodes across the county and there's quite a gap between them.

They have been identified in the latest 'rich list' and, somewhat unsurprisingly, Dore and Totley has come out on top.

The S17 postcode has been revealed as the most expensive one in South Yorkshire with homes costing on average £363,640.

At the other end of the scale, homes in the S36 area of Sheffield, including Penistone and Stocksbridge, cost on average £185,721.

S11, which covers Ecclesall, Endcliffe Park, Ecclesall Road, Greystones, Hunter's Bar, Millhouses, Sharrow Vale, Nether Edge, Whirlow and Brincliffe, cost £309,756.

Next, in third, came the S10 postcode of Broomhill, Broomhall and Crookes where property cost on average £302,994.

These were the only three areas of Sheffield with property values above £300k as the S7 postcode, covering Abbeydale and Nether Edge, came out at £267,092.

The research comes on the back of Zoopla revealing the ten most expensive streets in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Here is the list in full:

1. S17 (Sheffield )£363,640

2. S11 (Sheffield )£309,756

3. S10 (Sheffield )£302,994

4. S7 (Sheffield) £267,092

5. DN10 (Doncaster) £253,674

6. HR4 (Doncaster) £237,374

7. DN9 (Doncaster) £208,305

8. S35 (Sheffield) £198,990

9. S8 (Sheffield) £189,158

10. S36 (Sheffield )£185,721