RETRO: Sheffield Ski Village’s glorious peak, Olympic training & NY Sushi nights

It remains one of Sheffield’s most legendary sporting, leisure and even party venues.

Sheffield Ski Village may have been reduced to a burnt out, fly-tipping mess thanks to arson attacks today, but in its prime it was the pride of Sheffield.

The 'Ski Village Yeti' helping beginners on the nursery slope

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s it was believed to be the largest artificial ski resort in Europe and boasted a range of slopes, from a nursery slope for beginners right up to a serious slope which was used by winter Olympians for training.

It was home to skiing, snowboarding and a range of other winter and outdoor pursuits, including a freestyle park.

The village opened in Octover 1988 and by 1990 had eight slopes. Later a lodge, bar and shops were added.

In 2004, Adventure Mountian was opened – a play park for youngsters.

SKIFF, LOOK NO HANDS: Sarah Wain shows just how easy it is to use the new SkiKart at its launch at the Sheffield Ski Village.

It was also a popular spot for a night out. People came from far and wide for legendary NY Sushi nights, with DJs, cocktails and lots of clubbers dancing the night away.

In 2009, a bowling alley was added to the site and it looked as if the glory days would never end.

But in April 2012, disaster struck with a major fire at the site, the first in a series of blazes thought to be arson attacks.

The site was closed and, despite various proposals, remains to this day a wasteland.

NY Sushi

But we’ll always have the memories...