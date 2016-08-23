RETRO: Roxy Disco and the ‘shocking’ truth of Sheffield nights out

The people of Sheffield packing into city centre bars and clubs, enjoying themselves and having a good time.

These scandalous goings-on were the subject of a Star feature back in 1990.

Tapton Cliffe Nursing Home auxilliaries out on the town in December 1990

The feature? Sheffield At Night: The Shocking Truth.

That truth, it seems, is that people liked to enjoy a night out.

Roxy Music is one of the clubs featured in the round-up of going out. Roxy Nite Spot, as it was labelled in December 1988 - now the O2 Academy - was the place to be, with hundreds of people packing into the club.

Roxy was a huge nightclub with two floors in the middle of Arundel Gate.

Police raided apparent 'acid house parties' in the late 1980s and early 1990s in Sheffield

It was at its peak in the 1980s, attracting big names including Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan among others, with nights including the famous over-25s only (or ‘grab a granny’ as it was known) on a Thursday.

In another photo, from December 1990, a group of Tapton Cliffe Nursing Home auxiliaries are seen enjoying a night out. Scandalous.

But there was some police action here and there in the city centre.

In one photo, police are raiding a premises on Trippet Lane where an acid house party is apparently taking place, again in December 1988.

Police raid an 'acid house party' in 1990

Another photo, from May 1990, shows police apparently raiding another acid house party - clearly these were all the rage at the time...